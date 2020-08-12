Netflix Breaks Silence on Avatar: The Last Airbender's Controversial Exit

✖

Netflix has found itself in hot water after news broke earlier today about its adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series' original creators confirmed they are exiting the project due to creative differences. Now, the streaming giant is speaking out about the decision, and Netflix says it has complete faith in its current creative team.

The statement was shared with Variety after Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko released individual statements about their exit. The pair was cordial despite the rift but did suggest Netflix failed to uphold its promise to realize the creators' artistic vision. Netflix says it respects both of the men, and it hopes its vision for Avatar: The Last Airbender suits fans.

“We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said about the exit. “Although they have chosen to depart the live-action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Unfortunately, this optimism is not being shared by fans. In fact, netizens are beginning to wage war against the live-action adaptation online. Both new and old fans are outraged by the exit of DiMartino and Konietzko. Fans cannot help but be reminded of the disastrous live-action film Hollywood did years ago for Avatar: The Last Airbender... and how it happed without these two onboard. Despite Netflix's confidence, fans are anything but certain about the series now, and that means the project has taken twenty steps backward with the fandom.

What do you make of this statement from Netflix? Does it give you a bit more hope in the Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.