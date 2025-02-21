Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Spot the Series’ Darkest Plot Hole

When Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, weren’t goofing around showing audiences pro-bending matches or sending Zuko on a date, both series featured some incredibly dark moments. It bears repeating, after all, that The Last Airbender began with the genocide of the Air Nation. Many of these darker moments were often highlights of the shows. But, over 13 years after its debut, fans have noticed a strange plot hole surrounding one of The Legend of Korra‘s darkest moments.

The show’s third season pitted Korra against the Red Lotus, led by Zaheer. Zaheer was a re-awakened airbender following the Harmonic Convergence and used his powers to enforce his anarchistic regime. That regime included overthrowing the queen of the Earth Kingdom. While The Last Airbender shied away from straight-up murder, The Legend of Korra had no qualms about killing characters, and Zaheer offed the Earth Kingdom’s queen in brutal airbending fashion. But, logically speaking, the scene didn’t make any sense.

Zaheer’s Coldest Line in The Legend of Korra Made No Sense

Zaheer killed the Earth Kingdom’s queen in brutal fashion, siphoning the air out from her lungs and using it to create a vacuum around her head. While doing so, Zaheer gave a cold monologue, saying “You think freedom is something you can take or give on a whim. But to your people, freedom is just as essential as air…” The line was cold and calculated. The only problem is that there’s no way the Earth Kingdom’s queen would have heard it.

As pointed out by one commenter on Reddit, the Earth Kingdom queen wouldn’t have heard Zaheer’s monologue because sound has no way of traveling in a vacuum. “If this is a vacuum, the earth queen died without hearing a word Zaheer said. Right?” wrote the user. Plot holes tend to cause tense disagreements online, but the Avatar fandom all seemed to agree on this point.

While the “plot hole” makes a lot of sense within the context of the scene, some fans pointed out that Zaheer was a character who liked the sound of his own voice. “Let’s be honest. 90% of Zaheer’s speeches are for Zaheer,” read the top comment on the post.

The Next Avatar Has Been Revealed

News of a new Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel is bittersweet for the fandom. On the one hand, we will get to enjoy a new show. However, it means that the previous avatar, in this case Korra, has died to make way for the next reincarnation. As part of Avatar Studios’ celebration of The Last Airbender‘s 20th anniversary, the franchise’s next series has been unveiled.

Avatar: Seven Havens will follow the next avatar after Korra. The series will open with the world of Avatar in its most perilous state yet, as the newest Avatar must save the four nations after a cataclysmic event has turned the world against the Avatar. The new series has not been given a release date yet.

