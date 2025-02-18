New Avatar: The Last Airbender Spinoff Announced (With A Surprising Return)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is launching a new spinoff later this Summer, and it’s going to feature a surprising returning character that fans probably never thought they’d see again. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been expanding in some huge ways over the last few years as thanks to the streaming era, Avatar: The Last Airbender and its The Legend of Korra sequel have been even more popular than they ever had been when they first launched with Nickelodeon. It’s sparked all kinds of new Avatar: The Last Airbender projects that have since expanded its universe in some cool and unexpected ways.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has launched new spinoffs, live-action shows, and is even working on a brand new animated feature film with Avatar Studios, so fans have been getting new kinds of stories featuring various characters. But the newest might surprise fans as the new novel, Avatar Legends: City of Echoes, will be bringing back Jin, a character who was only seen in a single episode of the series where she briefly went on a date with Zuko. Now she’s going to be the star of her very own story in this spinoff novel release.

What Is Avatar Legends: City of Echoes?

Written by Judy I. Lin for Abrams Books, Avatar Legends: City of Echoes is a brand new Avatar: The Last Airbender story all about Jin, who was last seen in the “The Tales of Ba Sing Se” episode in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. She was a girl who briefly went on a date with Zuko before he disappears on her after he gets embarrassed. She was only seen for a short time, but now she’s inspired a story all about her revealing that she’s played a much bigger role within the franchise than initially expected. Releasing on shelves on July 22nd, this is the first in a series of new Avatar Legends stories highlighting previously unexplored characters.

As for what this new story is about, Avatar Legends: City of Echoes begins to tease itself as such, “There is no war outside of these walls. This is what the citizens of Ba Sing Se are told to believe, but Jin knows better. As a refugee whose parents were killed by the Fire Nation, she is haunted by her past. Now, she does her best to keep her head down in the Lower Ring, caring for her ailing grandfather and balancing school with survival. Her one bright spot is her best friend Susu, whose family treats Jin like one of their own, and whose bakery she helps make deliveries for.”

The synopsis continues with, “Her world shatters when Susu’s father gambles away the bakery and Susu is forced to take a contract in the Upper Ring to pay off the family’s debt. Jin vows to help her friend–no matter what it takes. A chain of events fueled by her desperate promise leads Jin to Xuan, an arrogant boy from the Middle Ring with ties to the Silver Fangs, a major player in the city’s black market. The deeper Jin delves into her double life, the more she learns about Susu’s own entanglement in a conspiracy darker and more dangerous than she could have imagined.”

Finally, the story’s tease sets up what Jin will be struggling for in the spinoff, “As whispers swirl of the Avatar’s presence within the city’s walls, the Fire Nation creeps ever closer. With Ba Sing Se teetering on the brink of revolution, Jin must defy the powerful forces that control her city and risk everything for the friend she’s determined to save.”