Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces Brand-New Series Set After Korra

That’s right, Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back with a brand-new animated series set after The Legend of Korra to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise. Nickelodeon is kicking off a massive celebration for the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it’s going even bigger than fans might have ever expected for the occasion. Avatar Studios has announced a brand new animated series is now in the works. Titled Avatar: Seven Havens, this brand new animated series will be set after the events of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to follow a brand new Avatar.

From Avatar Studios and original franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Avatar: Seven Havens will be a completely 2D animated series following a young Earthbender who finds out that she’s the next Avatar. This new series will feature 26 episodes across two Books, but will feature a much dramatically different kind of future for the Avatar: The Last Airbender world than fans might have ever expected. One where being the Avatar isn’t as glorious of a position as it might have been in the past.

What Is Avatar: Seven Havens?

As detailed in a press release, Avatar: Seven Havens is now in production as part of Avatar Studios from Nickelodeon Animation. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as series creators and executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. Its official premiere date and voice cast will be announced at a later date, but the series will span across Book 1 (13 episodes) and Book 2 (13 episodes) for a 26 episode run in total. The first story details have been revealed as well.

Avatar: Seven Havens is confirmed to take place after The Legend of Korra and is teased by Avatar Studios to be “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.” So yes, this is going to be a completely brand new show coming our way.

What’s Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said the following about the announcement, “For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally,” Naito stated. “We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.”

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world

decades later,” said original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko about the new series. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

This is far from the only new project and celebration coming from Avatar Studios for Avatar: The Last Airbender’s 20th anniversary milestone. Along with this brand new series, there is also the Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film currently slated for a release in theaters on January 30th next year. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, this new animated film features a voice cast with the likes of Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Eric Nam set to star.

Are you excited for this brand-new Avatar: The Last Airbender series?