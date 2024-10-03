Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG In the Works with a Brand New Avatar

Avatar: The Last Airbender is being adapted into a AAA RPG with a twist: instead of letting Avatar fans play as Aang or another established character like Korra, the unnamed game will feature a brand new Avatar that's never been seen before. The game will be developed by Saber Interactive which is working with both Paramount Game Studios and Avatar Studios, the latter being a group established years ago to grow the Avatar franchise in different ways. No release date, nor even a release year for the game, has been announced yet.

IGN first shared news of this upcoming Avatar game which, based on what's been said about it so far, sounds like it won't really have any of the established Avatar characters in it unless they're historical characters. That's because the new Avatar game takes place thousands of years in the past, so don't expect to be seeing Aang, Katara, Sokka, or much about cabbages in the game.

What we do know about the Avatar game based on the initial report is that it'll be developed for consoles as well as the PC and that it's supposed to be the biggest game the franchise has ever gotten. Avatar has been adapted into tons of games in the past including those for consoles and online games as well as mobile and tabletop releases, and Aang and others have made appearances in mash-up games like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, too, but a AAA RPG is something the franchise hasn't gotten before.

The developer, Saber Interactive, is the same studio that made the recent Warhammer hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Saber Interactive also made Evil Dead: The Game and World War Z: Aftermath, is developing Jurassic Park: Survival, and is publishing A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, so the studio is certainly no stranger to working with established IPs.

"At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with," said Josh Austin, the head of IP development and licensing at Saber Interactive. "Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it's an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we're excited for all that's on the horizon."

No release date for the new Avatar game has been announced yet nor have specific platforms been mentioned beyond broad plans for consoles and PC.