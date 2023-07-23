Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Series Starring Iroh

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to get a bit bigger. After an overdue comeback, the series is working on a number of projects behind the scenes. From a live-action TV series to a slew of new animated titles, Avatar is on the rise. Now, a new series has been announced, and it will put Uncle Iroh center stage at long last.

Avatar made the big reveal this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con to the delight of fans. Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer is in the works, and the comic shared its first piece of art to boot.

Breaking from SDCC: Avatar: The Last Airbender—The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer, a graphic novel about Iroh and June, is coming in Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/N9C1BepEXF — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 22, 2023

As you can see above, the artwork puts Uncle Iroh on the cover, and he is holding a glass of tea in his hand. The man looks good in his green robes, and of course, we can see Iroh is not alone. He is joined by June, a famous and pricey bounty hunter who worked in the Earth Kingdom and Fire Nation. It seems their stories will overlap in this new series, so fans are eager to see how it goes.

According to the Avatar team, this new series will be released in Summer 2024, so we have plenty of time to go before this is live. In the meantime, the IP will be hard at work on this spin-off as well as its other projects. After all, Netflix's live-action adaptation is expected to debut in 2024, and that is not all! We will hopefully get updates on the first Avatar movie as the feature is expected to debut in late 2025. So if we are lucky, our first look at the feature will be released sometime next year!

If you are not familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can always binge the original series on Paramount+ along with its sequel. So for more details, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar, spiritual master of the elements, has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

What do you think of this latest Avatar update? Will you be reading this Iroh-centric tale? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!