Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Uncle Iroh and More

Netflix has revealed three more key cast additions to their upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! First announced to be in the works back in 2018, the live-action series for Nickelodeon’s now classic animated hit is finally moving forward as Netflix has confirmed that it has begun principal photography and filming for the new project. Together with the confirmation that filming and other production have begun, new additions have been made to the central cast as well. These newest additions will be familiar to those who were fond of the original animated series’ first book.

These three new additions follow the initial announcements for the main cast and staff, and include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. It’s unclear just what this new Netflix series will be covering with its initial outing, but these three newest additions to the cast further indicate a close approximation of the original animated series’ first season. Zhao was the primary antagonist for quite a while in that initial season, but we’ll soon see if the same can be said for Netflix’s version!

Joining the previously announced cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Netflix breaks down the new additions as such:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (he/him; Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian) will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko.

Lim Kay Siu (he/him; Anna and The King, Nightwatch) will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang.

Ken Leung (he/him; Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Industry) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.

Netflix currently does not have a release window or date set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series just yet, but they describe it as such, “The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct. ”

