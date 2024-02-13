Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares New Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a little under two weeks away from its live-action series debut with Netflix, and Avatar: The Last Airbender is hyping up fans with a new teaser! Netflix will soon be debuting a new take on the classic animated series with this upcoming live-action debut, and fans have been curious about what will be changed and what will stay the same. At least with these newest teasers for the series, it's clear that the core conceit of the animated original's first season is intact as Prince Zuko is hunting down the Avatar for the Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will see Dallas Liu's Zuko seeking out the Avatar in order to win back some of his former glory with his father, Fire Lord Ozai, and he's the focus of the newest teaser hyping up the upcoming series. Touting how the Avatar is a master of all four elements (with a diatribe that will likely sound familiar to fans who watched the animated original), you can check out the newest teaser for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender below.

100 years have passed without the Avatar. And the world has been thrown out of balance. pic.twitter.com/5xYqzQESUi — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 12, 2024

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd, and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season. Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

