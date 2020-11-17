Avatar The Last Airbender Crew Gets an Impressive Live-Action Makeover

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender, the legendary animated series that was produced by Nickelodeon, hit the streaming service of Netflix earlier this year and a group of fans have decided to try their hand at bringing Aang and the rest of the benders in his crew would look if they got a "live action" makeover. Netflix is currently working on putting together a live action series for the beloved franchise, but some fans simply don't want to wait until the television show lands on the streaming service by taking matters into their own hands with unique examples of cosplay!

When Avatar The Last Airbender premiered in 2005, we were introduced to a world of "benders", aka people that had the ability to manipulate the elements such as air, water, fire, and earth. Aang, the latest Avatar, was frozen in ice for one hundred years, causing him to be known as the "last airbender" as his clan had fallen to the wayside and gone extinct. With the Fire Nation attempting to rule the world with an iron fist, the Avatar puts together a crew of benders, and Sokka, to help him in uniting the world and stopping the likes of the Fire Lord Ozai and his fire bending forces.

Reddit User 2Absideon3 shared this series of portraits for the "Aang Gang", bringing to life characters such as Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Toph far before the upcoming Netflix series that will look to create the first live action television series for the franchise of Avatar The Last Airbender:

This isn't the first time that we've seen Aang and his friends brought into the world of live action, with M. Night Shyamalan giving his own take on the world of bending with his 2010 feature length film. Though the movie was controversial, to say the least, it was the first time that we got to see the series translated into a new medium. The original creators of Avatar were originally slated to be a part of the Netflix live action series, and though they departed from it earlier this year, we're crossing our fingers that it will still be a welcome part of the franchise that made Aang and friends so popular.

What do you think of these live action takes on Aang and the gang?