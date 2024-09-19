Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Totally Dominating Netflix, Says New Data

Avatar: The Last Airbender made a big comeback earlier this year over at Netflix. While the team at Avatar Studios preps its animated return, the franchise delved into live-action television under Albert Kim's guidance. The world watched warily as Avatar: The Last Airbender was given another adaptation, but this project beat the odds. The live-action series earned solid reviews from fans as many rallied for Netflix to continue Aang's journey. It did not take long for Netflix to sign a series renewal, and thanks to some new data, we know Avatar: The Last Airbender is still dominating the streaming service.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the company posted its latest engagement report. The new data covers January to June 2024, and it breaks down the top-performing titles at Netflix. From film to television, more than 18,000 titles are analyzed in this ratings report. So really, it is no surprise that Avatar: The Last Airbender season one cinched a top spot.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Is a Hit for Netflix

According to Netflix's new engagement report, Avatar: The Last Airbender ranked as the service's fifth top TV series. The show nabbed 515+ million hours of viewed content. As for its total views, Avatar: The Last Airbender season one brought in 71.1 million. This total places the live-action adaptation above other hit titles like Bridgerton season two and American Nightmare.

Clearly, plenty of viewers decided to check out Avatar: The Last Airbender upon its release on Netflix. The show was leaps better than the show's first live-action adaptation, but let's be clear – that is a low bar to hop. Released in 2021, M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender is often regarded as one of the worst film adaptations of all time. With a 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is infamously awful, so Netflix had a lot to prove with its live-action adaptation.

For the most part, the TV series succeeded in impressing fans. Despite its uneven pacing and acting critiques, Avatar: The Last Airbender captured the original show's spirit. Its first season is fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 61% rating, and netizens were mostly positive about the adaptation online. Season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender will make or break the series as fans want it to overcome the pitfalls of season one.

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Currently, no word has been given on the release window for Avatar: The Last Airbender season two. Netflix has placed an order for season two and three already. In the wake of Netflix's launch, stars Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu have earned praise for their work on screen. And when season two comes to light, Avatar: The Last Airbender will bring new stars in tow for characters like Toph Beifong.

Beyond the franchise's live-action pursuits, Avatar: The Last Airbender is thriving elsewhere. Nickelodeon has founded its own Avatar Studios which series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko oversee. The team there is set to revive Avatar: The Last Airbender's animated run. The studio plans to release the show's first feature film in January 2026 called Aang: The Last Airbender, and it will follow the hero some years after the show's finale.

What do you make of this Avatar: The Last Airbender report? Are you excited for its second season?