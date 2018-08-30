‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Announces New Novels

It has been awhile since Avatar: The Last Airbender came around with new stories, but that will change soon. It turns out the fan-favorite show is ready to expand its canon again, and a series of novels are to thank.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Abrams Children’s Books is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a new series of books. The young-adult novels will be about The Last Airbender, and they will be all about Avatar Kyoshi.

Yes, that’s right. Fans are finally get that Kyoshi backstory, and it’s about time!

So far, two books have been confirmed for the series, and they will be penned by Michael Dante DiMartino and F.C Yee. The first co-created The Last Airbender and was an executive producer on the series while Yee oversaw its follow-up The Legend of Korra.

As the report states, the first book will be titled The Rise of Kyoshi and follow the longest-living Avatar as she discovers her fabled gift. The book will see the Avatar set up the Kyoshi Warriors and the Dai Li.

“Avatar Kyoshi is one of the characters fans often ask me about, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to help expand on her legend,” DiMartino said in a new statement.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Michael Dante DiMartino, Nickelodeon, and critically acclaimed author F.C. Yee to add to the canon of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” said Andrew Smith, senior vice president and publisher of Abrams Children’s Books.

“Bringing Kyoshi’s previously untold story to life in original novels will be a major pop culture event, not only for fans of the show, but also for readers hungry for a new epic YA saga. The Rise of Kyoshi has all the hallmarks of what YA readers love — bold storytelling set in a rich landscape with a strong heroine at the forefront!” the statement adds.

Right now, the books are set to go live in July 2019.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 – 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender‘s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork has helped it grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years.