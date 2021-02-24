Avatar: The Last Airbender Sneakers Have Air Nomad Style

It's a pretty exciting time to be a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender. For starters, the classic Nickelodeon animated series is getting a Netflix live-action reboot and an RPG tabletop game. There has also been some great merch releases lately, ranging from board games where you play as a cabbage merchant to a collection of Avatar-themed baseball jerseys. Topping it all off are these new high-top sneakers from Fun.com.

These Avatar: The Last Airbender sneakers are officially licensed from Nickelodeon, and feature a design that's inspired by Aang and the Air Nomads. The bold yellow and red/orange colors on the sneakers are accented with blue elements that include the arrow tattoo on the tongue, the Air Nomad symbol on the side, and the laces.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender sneakers are available to order here at Fun.com (exclusive) for $39.99 in unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 for men and 7 to 14 for women. If these sneakers are anything like the Beetlejuice sneakers that Fun launched back in November, they will sell out quickly, so grab a pair in your size while you can.

On that note, the Avatar sneakers are one of several new designs that were added to Fun's lineup today. Other new designs include Baby Yoda from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Quidditch and Luna Lovegood sneakers from Harry Potter, and a classic design inspired by Wonder Woman. You can shop their entire sneaker collection right here. Fun's entire collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender gear can be found here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

