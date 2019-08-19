Avengers: Endgame Gets Powerful Attack on Titan Opening

Avengers: Endgame has brought Marvel’s ten year Infinity Saga to a close, and it’s lifted a huge weight off of fans’ shoulders waiting to see how the story would all come to an end. In this way, it’s very much a feeling that anime fans are all too familiar with as anime fans often spending the same amount of time waiting to see how their favorite stories come to an end too. This has inspired anime fans to put an anime spin on Avengers: Endgame in a cool way.

Artist Sam-One Entertainment (who you can find on YouTube here) is quickly picking up steam with their take on Avengers: Endgame as they have crafted a full anime opening for the film inspired by Attack on Titan‘s famous opening theme sequences. Check out the result in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Avengers: Endgame now officially available on home video, now fans have access to the high definition footage to edit cool videos like these. There were a few anime inspired edits for the film floating around before, but they were admittedly working with…less desired material. But there’s just a much greater impact to be had with higher quality video for sure.

Attack on Titan has some of the most memorable opening theme songs in the entire medium, and that’s especially true of the song used here, “Shinzou wo Sasageyo” as performed by Linked Horizon. This served as the opening theme song for the second season of the series, and it’s a perfect fit for Endgame’s somber tones and high-octane action sequences.

This kind of duality is what made Attack on Titan such a hit with fans, and that’s why they’re waiting on the fourth and final season to debut next Fall. As for Avengers: Endgame, the film is now available for purchase on Ultra HD and Blu-ray/DVD. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.