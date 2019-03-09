Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Battle Gets Spot-On ‘Naruto’ Makeover

Avengers: Endgame is gearing up to hit theaters on April 26, and anime fans are definitely hoping the scope of its battles can reach the same kind of heights of visual flair that Avengers: Infinity War had.

Infinity War‘s big battle with Thanos on Titan was what anime fans were drawn to the most because of the shonen like mix of the many heroes’ abilities. And one fan gave the battle a pretty appropriate Naruto makeover. You can check out the clever twist in the video above.

In this video edited by Nega jubito on YouTube (who’s full profile you can find at the link here), the big fight between Iron Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and Thanos is giving an extra layer of anime flair by combining its sequence of events with famous Naruto jutsus.

Naruto fans are no strangers to one powerful foes taking on a huge group of protagonists at once, so the parallel with Thanos works wonderfully here. His throwing one of Titan’s moons down at Iron Man and the others is reminiscent of Naruto foe Madara Uchiha’s Planetary Devastation jutsu.

Not only this, the scene with Doctor Strange cloning himself just screams Naruto’s many Shadow Clone jutst moments throughout the Naruto series. Fans often wonder whether or not anime elements could work in live-action, and films like Avengers: Infinity War prove it can be done with a little extra anime flavor.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

