Netflix Reveals Baki: Son of Ogre Release Window

Baki The Grappler has been running for decades with its manga, featuring a number of seasons of its anime adaptation before Netflix had added the anime series to its roster. With the next season set to examine some of the strangest battles of the Son of the Ogre to date, with Baki testing his strength against the likes of Mike Tyson, a giant praying mantis, and a caveman named Pickle, the streaming service has dropped a release window for when fans can expect this hard-hitting anime to return and it might be a lot sooner than you think.

Baki Hanma is set to return this September according to an email sent by the streaming service, though a specific release date is anyone's guess. Since Baki landed on Netflix, we've witnessed the son of Yujiro Hanma increasing his strength in order to defeat his father in one on one combat, with the series seeing both him and his friends battling escaped inmates, one another, and warriors from China in a number of bone-breaking battles throughout. As mentioned earlier, this season of Baki is going to be one of the most insane to date, with a number of opponents for the young fighter that anime fans couldn't imagine.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

The official description of the next season of the anime series on Netflix reads as such:

"The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in the history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!"

Baki first arrived on the scene via mangaka Keisuke Itagaki in 1991 but has continued telling the stories of the Son of the Ogre over the decades. With this season ramping up to finally see Baki take on his father once again, it will be interesting to see if this will be the final anime season or if Netflix will continue to adapt the brutal battles of the manga well into the future.

What has been your favorite fight from the Baki series to date? Do you think Baki will finally manage to defeat his father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hard-hitting anime battles.

