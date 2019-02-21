Save 40% on the ‘Battle Angel Alita’ Deluxe Complete Series Manga Box Set

The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film from James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez had an impressive opening weekend at the box office, and there are probably more than a few new fans out there who might be interested in exploring the film’s roots. For that you have the brand new Battle Angel Alita Deluxe Complete Series box set, which includes all five volumes of Battle Angel Alita manga from creator Yukito Kishiro (over 2000 pages) in hardcover, a new book of short stories, three prints, and more.

At the time of writing, you can reserve the Battle Angel Alita manga box set on Amazon for $107.96, which is a whopping 40% off the list price and an all-time low. The set is currently on backorder (which says a lot about its popularity), so you’ll want to get in line quickly to make sure that you secure the deal and get the books sooner rather than later. The official description for the set reads:

“Includes print with new art by Yukito Kishiro, plus two additional prints, featuring beautiful metallic coating! The complete cyberpunk classic, now a major Hollywood film! This box set includes all five volumes of Battle Angel Alita plus a brand new book of short stories – more than 2,000 pages of manga – in a collector’s box set with special extras.”

The synopsis for Battle Angel Alita:

“In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down those who prey on the weak.”

