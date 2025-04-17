Kingdom Announces Season Six (And Its Releasing Sooner Than You Think)

Kingdom has become a worldwide, anime phenomenon since it first debuted as a manga in 2006, even if it hasn’t hit the same heights in North America as other countries. With the manga still releasing new chapters to this day thanks to creator Yasuhisa Hara, the future seems bright for Xin even with the battles coming his way. Not only has the anime adaptation confirmed that a sixth season is on the way, the popular franchise has confirmed that you won’t be waiting long to witness the somewhat historically accurate anime to make a comeback on the small screen.

Kingdom Season Six will return this October, making for quite the turnaround from the end of season five since the previous entry ended in March of last year. Now that Xin has the “Spear of the King,” a new advantage has been given to the Qin army and the battlefield is sure to see some big changes as a result. While the season is confirmed to air on the station NHK in Japan, the same can’t be said for where it will air in the West, though if history holds, Crunchyroll will most likely be the platform to house it. The series is currently available on the streaming service, as Crunchyroll has all five seasons for those who are looking to catch up on the popular franchise.

Here’s the official statement from Kingdom’s website, confirming the renewal and giving anime fans a hint as to what is to come, “It has been decided that the sixth series of the TV animation “Kingdom” will be broadcast on NHK Sogo in October 2025! In the sixth series, the war against Cho finally begins, and Qin is operating with a combined force of three armies led by Wangsun (Horiuchi Kentaro), Huanqi (Ito Kentaro), and Yang Danwa (Sonozaki Mie).”

“In addition, Xin (Seiichi Morita), Mochin (Hiroshi Nojima), and Oun (Yoshimasa Hosoya), who lead the new generation, also participate in the campaign as independent armies and are entrusted with important roles. In this sixth series, Nobu finally goes into battle with the “Spear of the King’s Horseman.” Please look forward to the sight of Nobu running on the battlefield wielding the spear entrusted to him by the general, and to the course of the all-out war between Qin and Zhao!”

