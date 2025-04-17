Demon Slayer Brings in Inosuke to Lead the Infinity Castle Promo Charge

Of the many swordsmen introduced within the Demon Slayer Corps, there is one character that has become a fan favorite thanks to Koyoharo Gotouge’s Demon Slayer. The pig-mask-wearing Inosuke has always been looking for a good fight since he tore onto the scene in the anime adaptation’s first season and the same is true for the upcoming film trilogy. As fans wait for the first entry of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to hit the silver screen, a new promo has arrived featuring Inosuke as he prepares to test out his swords on some of Muzan’s strongest lieutenants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we left the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, they were being dragged into Muzan’s home base known as the Infinity Castle. The ever-changing environment is promising to give the Corps their biggest challenges to date, and hilariously, Inosuke is one hundred percent on board. As he finds himself falling into the castle, the pig-mask-wearing swordsman could not restrain his excitement for his next big challenge, following his conquering of the Hashira training. Now that he has even more power under his belt thanks to his recent exercises, Inosuke will be one to watch when it comes to what might be the biggest anime trilogy of all time.

Inosuke To The Rescue

Ufotable

To help promote the first of the upcoming trilogy, the Japanese voice actor responsible for bringing Inosuke to life, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, has shared a new look at the special movie tickets associated with the Infinity Castle. Without diving into spoiler territory, Yoshitsugu will have his work cut out for him in these final three films. While Inosuke might have been absent from the Swordsmith Village Arc, meaning it’s been some time since he fought an actual demon, the Infinity Castle will have plenty of challenges shot his way.

The Infinity Castle: The Beginning of The End

As we count down the days until Demon Slayer: The Infinity Castle arrives in Japan, Western anime fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Tanjiro and company’s return to the big screen. In Japan, the film will hit theaters on July 18th this summer, while the Ufotable production will hit North America on September 12th this fall. As it stands, the shonen franchise has yet to confirm when the following two films will be released but they are sure to be major additions to the anime world.

Demon Slayer’s first film, Mugen Train, remains the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Thanks to this success, the Ufotable anime would release several compilation films that housed episodes from the television series. With the Infinity Castle featuring brand new material, there’s an argument to be made that it can overcome the Mugen Train’s profits, especially with this trilogy marking the end of the beloved shonen anime.

Want to stay in the loop on everything related to the Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Demon Slayer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.