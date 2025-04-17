My Hero Academia Gives Koichi a New Master & Full Hero Gear

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime continues to expand the My Hero universe with Koichi fully committing to the heroic lifestyle. In Episode 2 of the show, Koichi updates his vigilante costume and becomes Knuckleduster’s student. Vigilantes runs parallel to the original My Hero Academia story structure, setting up Koichi’s struggles before establishing a mentor and goal. Koichi and Deku are similarly bright-eyed, wannabe heroes who look up to All-Might. However, whereas Deku got to go to a prestigious school to learn to become a professional hero, Koichi is a nobody who didn’t have the same privilege. Both protagonists start from the bottom, and while Deku quickly goes to a higher stance thanks to his connection with All-Might, Koichi is stuck in a more mundane life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both lead heroes’ lives change when they decide to become a protege of another hero, but their narrative diverges with whom they choose to team up. Vigilantes has more grit than the mainline series, showcasing the franchise’s more shady underworld. Even though the main series has dark moments, it’s traditionally a bright and colorful story filled with hope and over-the-top characters. Knuckleduster represents that clash of aesthetics, being much darker than All-Might. Nonetheless, Koichi represents the light of the Vigilantes’ underworld, serving as a counter to Knuckleduster’s brooding.

TOHO Animation

Crawler and Knuckleduster are The Reverse Deku and All-Might

While the My Hero Academia and Vigilantes‘ storylines parallel one another, the stories diverge in key aspects. Deku gains the tutelage of the bright and hopeful All-Might, gaining his powers and joining UA High. Conversely, Koichi gains Knuckleduster as a mentor, a serious-minded hero clad in black. If All-Might is the Superman analogue in the My Hero Universe, Knuckleduster is the universe’s Batman. Knuckleduster’s lack of quirk further hammers home the character’s similarities to DC Comics’ Caped Crusader. Knuckleduster is one of the few powerless heroes who operate in a world full of superheroes.

Koichi and Knuckleduster’s relationship is also a reversal of Deku’s and All-Might’s. Deku was a quirkless teen whom All-Might trained to inherit his One For All abilities. Koichi, contrarily, is the one with powers, whereas Knuckleduster has none. Nevertheless, the latter character has more experience and skills that help him go toe-to-toe with professional heroes like Eraser Head. Koichi is coming to the world of superheroes as a newbie with barely any experience using his powers for offense. Koichi’s quirk allows him to glide over flat surfaces, granting him an easy way to escape or hide away.

TOHO Animation

Knuckduster’s tutelage will help Koichi become more of a fighter, hopefully giving him more techniques to face off against villains as he works in the shadows. His swift transition into heroism is represented by his new costume, which is just a variant of his All-Might hoodie he wears. His new outfit has more battle-ready gloves and boots, probably to add more protection as he learns how to fight. The hoodie also offers a nice colorful contrast to Knuckleduster’s all black attire. Koichi has now become the Robin to Knuckleduster’s Batman.