Netflix Confirms Beastars Release Window

Beastars bills itself with a premise that is somewhat similar to that of Disney’s animated feature length film, Zootopia, albeit with a far darker slant. In a world of Predators and Prey looking to co-exist, how difficult would it be to solve a murder where that shake alliance is hanging on a thread? While the computer generated anime is currently on Japanese Netflix, the streaming service has yet to give us a firm date as to when this series will be hitting the shores of North America…until today!

Netflix tweeted out on their Official Twitter Account that fans can expect to see Beastars hit North America proper in early 2020, giving fans a couple month wait time until they can experience this new, dark world where an anthropomorphic murder mystery fuels each installment:

Guess it’s not too early to tell you it’s coming first thing 2020 then… #Beastars https://t.co/T7HHky4evT pic.twitter.com/RWYHRBse0J — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 5, 2019

As it stands, four episodes of Beastars have already premiered in Japan, so by the time the anime premieres in North America, fans will have some catching up to do. The franchise was created by Paru Itagaki, the daughter of the legendary anime/manga creator Keisuke Itagaki, who was responsible for the hard hitting anime franchise Baki The Grappler. It’s clear that anime runs in this family’s blood as both franchises may be far different, but they both have made their mark within the medium.

While Beastars is still in its infancy, the series recently made waves with its bizarre opening that incorporates stop motion animation while simultaneously blending a startling departure of themes during its short run time.

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”