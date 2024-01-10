Beckett Announces Manga Grading Services

Beckett Collectibles is expanding its grading services to include manga. The Japanese style of comics has grown to become an international juggernaut, growing enough to spawn live-action remakes like Netflix's One Piece and Cowboy Bebop, among many others. While Cowboy Bebop was unceremoniously canceled, Netflix decided to renew One Piece for Season 2. Obviously, there is a market for the rich stories and characters that can be found in manga. Per 2022 reports, sales for graphic novels and adult comics reached 35.7 million, the highest ever. Manga sales have quadrupled since 2019, growing 27 times faster than the total print book market, and Beckett is getting in on the action.

In December, Beckett Collectibles announced its Manga Grading Service. "Manga collectors can now preserve, protect, and showcase their collections with confidence," the press release reads. "The comprehensive grading process includes an in-depth evaluation of the manga's condition, ensuring that it is accurately assessed. Each Manga is meticulously inspected by experienced graders who follow stringent guidelines, guaranteeing that collectors receive precise and dependable grading results, including the authentication of the books."

(Photo: Beckett Collectibles)

"Beckett is continuing its heritage in Manga that started with the Beckett Anime & Manga magazine. Its entry into the world of Manga grading is set to revolutionize the way Manga collectors interact with their cherished collections. It is a testament to Beckett's dedication to preserving and enhancing the value of collectibles, ensuring that collectors have unwavering confidence in the quality and authenticity of their prized possessions," said Bill Sutherland, Head of Beckett Manga.

"Manga collectors now have the opportunity to experience the same level of protection and authenticity that Beckett has long offered to collectors," Sutherland added.

Beckett Collectibles was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby.

