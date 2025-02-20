Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Breathes Life Into One of Manga’s Most Iconic Fights

One of the most popular manga of recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen, reached its conclusion in September 2024 and released the Japanese version of the final Volumes 29 and 30 in December of the same year. The manga still hasn’t announced the release date of the English version. Additionally, fans are still awaiting the third season of the anime. MAPPA has yet to announce a release window, even though the second season concluded in December 2023. Season 3 will continue the story after the tragic Shibuya Incident Arc.

The villains succeed in trapping Gojo inside the Prison Realm while the Sorceres not only attempt to free him but also fight against the villains. Whether it’s Tokyo or the Jujutsu society, everything is in chaos going into the Culling Game. After the Shibuya Incident ended with unimaginable casualties, the top brass declared Gojo a traitor. They also plan to execute Yuji by Yuta’s hands. However, even this won’t stop Gojo’s students from fighting for their beloved Sensei. Unfortunately, things will continue to spiral down in the Culling Game Arc as the manga introduces more characters. The arc also has some of the best fights in the series, and one fan has just made an incredible animation of Hakari vs Kashimo.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

HAKARI vs KASHIMO | Final Cut pic.twitter.com/vL2DvTvGWd — AdamatiX (@DarkPlatinum1) February 18, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Animates Hakari vs Kashimo

In the 25-second video, we see Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hakari and Kashimo running around and attacking one another in an accurate, stylized fan-animated production. The presentation is black and white and extremely fluid, even having voiceovers and impressive sound design. The animator is a popular artist on X and YouTube. The video quickly went viral on both platforms.

Hakari is a third-year student who was suspended after getting into a physical altercation with a conservative member of the Jujutsu higher-ups due to a disagreement. Although his name was mentioned in the first season of the anime, Hakari will properly debut in the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen. In the Perfect Preparation Arc of the manga, Yuji and Megumi approach him in hopes of having him fight on their side.

It takes a while for them to convince Hakari, but he proves to be a worthy ally. The Culling Game Arc, which is a brutal battle royale that Kenjkau started, includes several thrilling fights. Hakari fights Kashimo, a reincarnated sorcerer from over 400 years ago. The fight continues from Chapter 186 to 190, with both sides using flashy techniques and enjoying the thrill of a battle.

Hakari proves why Gojo believes he is one of the students, along with Yuta and Yuji, with the ability to surpass him. The fight ends with Kashimo’s defeat, but the young sorcerer refuses to kill his opponent. Hakari believes this barely counts as a victory since he gave it his all while Kashimo didn’t even use his Cursed Technique. Kashimo’s technique is a double-edged sword, as it will instantly kill him after one use. Thus, he saves that one chance to fight against Sukuna and fulfill his dream in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, as any other use would not be worth it.

