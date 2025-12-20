Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Offers First Look At Yuji in Timeskip Sequel

The highly anticipated Jump Festa is finally here, and as expected, it brings a ton of exciting news for Shonen fans. Each year, the two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. As one of the most successful series of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jujutsu Kaisen takes the stage on December 20th, 2025, the first day of the event. The manga creator, Gege Akutami, shares a special sketch of Yuji Itadori to highlight his appearance after the 68-year timeskip in the sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. The sequel debuted in September this year, with Akutami providing the story and Yuji Iwasaki working as an illustrator.

Modulo manga already revealed the horrible fate that befell Yuji after the fight against Ryomen Sukuna was over. However, Modulo only showed a brief glimpse of Yuji but didn’t actually reveal his face. Akutami’s illustration of the original protagonist not only shows that he hasn’t aged a day but also highlights a heartbreaking expression, as someone who has endured unimaginable pain and misery over the decades. Along with the sketch, the creator also thanks the attendees for coming to the Jujutsu Kaisen stage. The visual began circulating through social media after being posted by famous accounts such as @Go_Jover and @soukatsu_, who are sharing all kinds of news regarding the series during Jump Festa.

What Happened to Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the sequel hasn’t specifically explained the reason behind it, Yuji has been unable to age ever since he gained powers. It’s widely believed that the reason behind it could be related to the cursed objects and Death Paintings he consumed in the original story. While he gained immense powers over the years, he also paid a hefty price for it. Decades went by as time stopped for him, while the sorcerer is forced to watch his friends grow old and die.

Before the duel between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura commenced, the Jujutsu society was trying to track him down and seek his help. They asked Nobara Kugisaki, who is still alive in Modulo, about his whereabouts. Nobara mentioned that she hasn’t seen him since Hana Kurusu’s funeral, although it’s unclear how many years have passed since then. Yuji was visibly heartbroken to see her old face and decided not to meet anyone close to him.

He also regrets that he couldn’t fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish to have a proper death surrounded by the people he cared about. Many years have passed since then, and almost everyone he knew has died, while he is forced to bear the burden of the curse all on his own. So far, Modulo has only shown brief glimpses of Yuji, but many expect him to make an appearance soon as the manga draws near its end.

