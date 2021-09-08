Berserk: What We Know About the Manga’s Posthumous Finale

In a short amount of time, this month will give us what will be the final chapter of Berserk’s manga as drawn and written by creator Kentaro Miura, with many fans of the series that introduced the characters of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk to the world. As Young Animal, the publishers behind the series stated in a previous message, the company is still deciding on what to do about the future of the series now that the mangaka responsible for the fan-favorite story has passed.

Young Animal posted a message to “All Fans of Kentaro Miura”, which gives us an idea of the future of the franchise, reading as such:

“We are deeply sorry to inform you that there is no information to share about the future of the Berserk series at this time. One thing we can promise you is that as Young Animal, the publisher that has worked with Kentaro Miura on Berserk, our first priority will always be placed on him and what he would think if he were still with us. Last but not least, we have a message for all fans from Japan and overseas. We have read all the letters that have been sent in with great appreciation. We would like to express our gratitude to you once again for your continuous support.”

The manga publishers also confirmed that this chapter would indeed be Miura’s last, with “serves as a special memorial to Kentaro Miura as his last manuscript,” Needless to say, it’s touching to see how much thought and care that Young Animal is placing into the series following the passing of Miura. The final chapter was also finished thanks to a contribution by Miura’s assistants.

The final chapter created by Miura does dive into some unexplored territory, and will definitely pluck a few heartstrings for fans of the long-running anime franchise, while also acting as a grand finale for many. While Berserk hasn’t confirmed any new anime projects or live-action adaptations to coincide with the manga, the works of Kentaro Miura will always be remembered by the anime community for some time to come.

Do you think Berserk should continue with Miura's assistants at the helm? What was your favorite art from the dark series created by Kentaro Miura?