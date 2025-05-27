What We Want to See in Berserk’s Spring Comeback

Berserk’s chapters make for quite a big deal in the manga space, as writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga take their time in continuing the story of their deceased friend Kentaro Miura. With Chapter 380 seeing things heating up within the Eastern Empire known as Kushan, Guts and his allies have some major troubles from the new Band of the Hawk on the way. Chapter 381 will arrive on June 13th and there are more than a few events that we are hoping to see arrive when the dark manga series continues.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk, Chapter 380, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. When last we left Guts, the Black Swordsman was dealing with his own emotions as the Apostles closed in on Kushan. Showing no signs of wishing to be sprung from his current confinement, the protagonist was nearly killed by Rakshas, the demonic assassin who is at Griffith’s beck and call. Luckily, Guts was saved by Silat at the last minute and was chewed out in the process for not managing to pull himself out of his funk. Meanwhile, Schierke is using her magical abilities to make her way to Falconia, looking to locate Casca in a bid to break her free. Unfortunately, this will be easier said than done especially with Kushan under attack.

Guts Needs To Get His Groove Back

Since Casca was initially taken by Griffith following the destruction of Elfhelm, Guts has been wallowing in self-pity. Struggling with the idea that his swordsmanship wasn’t enough to save Casca, especially following the return of her sanity, the Black Swordsman has been in the deepest of funks. With a new army of Apostles bearing down Kushan, the time has long since past that Guts needs to once again pick up the Dragon Slayer and start swinging it into some trolls and other abominations.

Ever since Kentaro Miura’s final chapter, readers haven’t had the opportunity to see the new creative team put Guts into the thick of the battlefield. While there have been plenty of battles taking place, the anime’s protagonist has been sadly absent from all of them. To say nothing of the fact that we’ve been anxious to see how Gaga will handle Guts swinging his sword against the Godhand’s legions.

Time For The Godhand To Return

Luckily, this appears as though it might happen in the next chapter. One of the big teases in Berserk’s recent chapters has been the idea that Slan of the Godhand might be arriving in Kushan, as the only female member of the underworld leaders isn’t a stranger to the Earth. When Guts last encountered Slan, he did what many believed was impossible in actually leaving a wound to the Godhand member. Should they meet once again, perhaps now will be the time for the Black Swordsman to deliver a killing blow to at least one Godhand leader.

The Godhand has long been thought of as gods in Berserk’s history and it always seemed as though it would be inevitable for Guts to come face-to-face with them once again. Luckily, Guts has quite a few allies at his beck and call, with Skull Knight perhaps being one of the most powerful to help in taking down the dark gods. Miura had teased that Skull Knight had quite the troubled history with the Godhand and we might finally see this come to an end.

More Endgame Build Up

As the grand finale approaches, we are dying to see more hints regarding Berserk’s conclusion. With the players seemingly in place as Guts is aligned with the armies of the Eastern Empire, a war between Kushan and Falconia seems like it’s on the horizon. We might still be years away from the final chapter’s release but we are crossing our fingers that more hints arrive from Mori and Gaga as to how Berserk will make its curtain call.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.