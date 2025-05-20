Berserk x Diablo Creators Discuss Never Before Seen Kentaro Miura Art

Berserk has dipped its toes into the video game world before, but Activision Blizzard has decided to create a crossover that ties together the Band of the Hawk with the world of Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal. With the crossover currently underway in both Blizzard games, fans only have a few weeks remaining to dive right into this dark fusion. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Diablo IV Lead Artist Viviane Kosty and Diablo Immortal Lead Artist Emil Salim about not only working on the crossover but the never-before-seen artwork that they saw from Kentaro Miura himself. With Miura tragically passing away years ago, this makes for an Earth-shattering collaboration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crossover itself began on May 6th, with the two artists and their respective teams working closely with the current creative team responsible for Berserk to merge the two worlds. On paper, the two worlds seem tailor-made for one another as both franchises focus on the darker side of the supernatural. While the Diablo crossovers don’t see characters from the video game enter into the world of the Band of the Hawk, it does allow fans to wear Berserk cosmetics and pick up items that are from Kentaro Miura’s universe. Diablo Immortal even has a fight against Nosferatu Zodd, one of the most terrifying Apostles to serve the Godhand.

Berserk’s Never-Before-Seen Art

Blizzard Activision

When asked as to whether or not players and Berserk fans would have the opportunity to see these never-before-seen art pieces from Miura, Salim threw some cold water on fans hoping to see the drawings, “I’m sorry, players won’t be able to see those references as those were for our eyes-only.” Luckily, Salim made sure to extrapolate on this fact with good news for fans, “Players will be able to see what came out from all of that, as we used these references and applied them all to the collaboration itself. We were able to see original character designs for Guts, Griffith, their mounts, and everything we could possibly think of. It was like looking at museum art for us.”

Viviane Kosty interjected with the fact that several members of her team were giant Berserk fans and were looking to honor Miura with their work, “Internally, we have a LOT of Berserk fans and in fact, this story acted as a gateway for many into this genre. When we were able to look at these references (the unseen art), all of us geeked out really hard. It was like seeing your art hero at work and it was incredible.”

The Crossover To End All Dark Crossovers

4C

If you want a further breakdown of the items you’ll be able to get as a part of this Berserk x Diablo crossover, you can check out the list below.

Hawks Destiny Back trophy

Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor

Brand of Sacrifice Marking

Foretold Eclipse Headstone

Od of the Berserker Emblem (earned by claiming all other items in the Reliquary)

On top of these items, which can be purchased in-game with the Behelit currency, the crossover offers a variety of skins for Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal’s character classes that reflect the Berserk universe.

The Berserker Armor, Barbarian

The Hawk of Light, Rogue

The Struggler, Rogue

The Skull Knight, Necromancer

Warhorse of the Hawk, Mount and Mount Armor

Alongside this gaggle of goods, Blizzard released a meaty story description of the crossover, “He stands as coughs rack his body, contorting his heavily wounded frame, streaking the snow crimson. Between shocks of pain, Femto’s unyielding rage burns bright in his mind. He struggles, leaning on a sword almost too big to be called a sword. Too big, too thick, too heavy, and too rough, more like a hunk of iron.”

“He scans his surroundings; mountainous peaks fracture the sky. Smoke rises in the distance to anchor this moonless night. He breathes and steadies himself, his eye catching a most curious artifact amidst the blood-streaked frost. A small egg with the makings of a face writhes in agony, a silent cry of anguish escaping its lips. He listens as the roar of frenzied monsters fill the air, his Brand of Sacrifice bleeding from their demonic presence. He grins contended, for he’ll hunt and kill all those wretched monsters. Down to the last one.”