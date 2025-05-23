Berserk Returns at the End of Spring: What You Need to Know

This June, Berserk’s 381st Chapter of its brutal manga is arriving. Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the artist’s friends at Studio Gaga, and writer Koji Mori, have been navigating the world of the Band of the Hawk. With each installment taking some time to be released, now seems like the perfect time to revisit the recent events of the series and discuss what you need to know when it comes to Guts and company’s current bleak adventure as they seek to take down the advances of Griffith and his new army of demons and humans alike.

The next installment of Berserk’s manga will arrive on June 13th in Japan, with the series once again published by the long-running magazine known as Young Animal. Reading these chapters in the West can often be tricky though they do eventually get a release via the likes of Dark Horse Comics and other outlets when combined into volumes. While a release date has yet to be revealed for Chapter 382, it would make sense that it would take weeks if not months to witness the upcoming installment, if history has taught us anything. Based on what’s been happening in the series, the wait between chapters has been torture for many Berserk fans.

The Current Story of Berserk

GEMBA

Guts and his allies have been captured by the Kushan Empire, their former enemies that they had once teamed up with Griffith himself to fight. Now that the Eastern Empire is ruled by a far more benevolent ruler, the country has decided to ally itself with the Black Swordsman but this good news is followed by a terrifying revelation. Griffith and the Band of the Hawk have not only decided to unleash some major forces upon Kushan, a member of the Godhand might once again be returning to the Earth. The villainous Slan was hinted to arrive in recent chapters and based on her previous times returning to the series, it won’t be a fun time for our heroes.

The Black Swordsman is dealing with far more issues than broken bones at this point as the kidnapping of Casca by Griffith has shook Guts to his core. Unsure of himself and his ability to protect those he loves, he remains in confinement despite the fact that Kushan has stated he can leave at any time. Things only go from bad to worse when it comes to Rakshas entering the fray, Griffith’s supernatural assassin who nearly kills the Black Swordsman in his funk. Luckily for Guts, Silas makes a last minute save and admonishes Guts for not raising his sword.

Meanwhile, Schierke is using her magic in an attempt to jailbreak Casca from the clutches of Griffith. Using her astral form to make her way to the nation of Falconia, the land that has Griffith firmly in place as its leader, the young witch promises to locate Guts’ love within the castle she currently calls “home.” Unfortunately, breaking Casca free is going to be easier said than done thanks to Griffith’s terrifying new iteration of the Band of the Hawk.

Berserk’s Grand Finale

4c

One thing to keep in mind for Berserk is that the end is coming but it might still be some years before we see how Guts, Casca, and Griffith end their tale. Writer Koji Mori has stated in the past that both him and the artists are forging a proper conclusion to the series to honor Kentaro Miura, going so far as to say it could still be years before Berserk ends. In the pages of the series, the enigmatic Skull Knight has told Guts that the “endgame” is within reach, and based on current events, this fact entirely seems believable. Guts and his allies joining with the Kushan Empire might be the best chance they have in taking down Griffith but how the battle ends is anyone’s guess at this point.

