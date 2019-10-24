These Newlyweds Exchanged Vows With Berserk In Mind

In the world of Guts, Casca, and Griffith, weddings don’t tend to happen that often. The world of Berserk is one that is rife with pain, suffering, demons, and more blood and guts than nearly every other anime franchise in existence. The series, which has been running since 1989, is a cult favorite with fans begging to see how the tale of Guts finally comes to an end. Recently, fans managed to incorporate Berserk into their wedding ceremony in an ingenious way!

Twitter User Wooflings shared the hilarious pictures from the wedding where the officiant decided to slip in a copy of the Dark Horse Berserk manga release, with the hardcover release managing to replace a Bible that was otherwise going to be used in its place, and most surprisingly, no one noticing:

I think my favorite part of the wedding was the fact my sisters wedding officiant used a hardcover Berserk volume book in place of a bible and no one noticed pic.twitter.com/kg7eKLx2yw — 🌺markus🌺 (@wooflings) October 20, 2019

As mentioned earlier, Berserk can definitely be a rough franchise to follow. The amount of blood and gore, and nihilism, that permeate the lives of Guts are almost overwhelming with the “Black Swordsman” attempting to get his revenge on Griffith, following the Eclipse wherein the latter sold out his army of mercenaries, the Band of the Hawk, for power.

The relationship between Guts and Casca was originally one of the bright spots of the series, with the pair fighting battles alongside one another and, slowly but surely, discovering their feelings for one another. Of course, this all changed during the Eclipse, where such terrible things happened to Casca that the former member of the Hawks lost her mind. Following Guts on his journey of revenge, it was only recently that Casca regained her faculties and managed to become the character that fans one grew to know. Though her mind is restored, it’s clear that the horror of their past is still haunting Casca.

While the anime ended with the second season of the revival, it’s unclear when Berserk will be returning with a new animated series, though the manga is continuing to run strong, having finally ending its long hiatus.

What do you think of this hilarious Berserk easter egg in this wedding ceremony? Will we be able to see the final volume of Berserk worked into a future wedding in our lifetimes?

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.