Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Debuts Cool Opening: Watch

Black Butler, having sold over 36 million copies worldwide, has found its way into the hearts of fans worldwide from its beginnings as an original manga by Yana Toboso in 2006 and ongoing today with 34 volumes alongside its multiple anime adaptations. And today, we celebrate its latest anime adaptation season installment Emerald Witch Arc. With broadcast for Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc confirmed for today, April 5, 2025, Aniplex and CloverWorks has released its stunning debut with the latest season’s opening.

This season is directed by Okada Kenjiro, known for his work on March Comes in Like a Lion; written by Yoshino Hiroyuki, who has written the script since the first Black Butler film; character designs by Shimizu Yumi, the animation director for Horimiya; music by Kawasaki Ryu, known for Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demon Beast Front Babylonia; and overall production by the studio CloverWorks, known for their work on shows like Horimiya and Spy X Family. Along with a wonderful team of creators, the choice of an opening by Cö shu Nie and HYDE doesn’t disappoint to help hype up this season’s debut.

The Opening of Emerald Witch Arc is as Rich in Artistic Direction as it is in Fairy Tale Themes

The overall story for this arc is set in 19th century Britain where 13-year-old master Ciel Phantomhive acts the “Queen’s guard dog”, responsible for the dirty work of Britain’s underworld, alongside Sebastian Michaelis, the butler of the prestigious Phantomhive family. At the orders of the Queen, Ciel and Sebastian go to Germany to investigate a mysterious fatal incident. A horrifying curse befalls the two as they discover the truth about Werewolf Forest, said to curse and kill those unlucky enough to step foot in the strange woods.

The opening theme “MAISIE” by Cö shu Nie feat. HYDE plays alongside a backdrop of a beautiful combination of both 2D and 3D elements to feature stunning visuals reminiscent of timeless fables. The scene opens with the characters wandering through an intricate paper cut light box forest diorama, adding to the vintage fairytale-esque theme, becoming more impressive with 3D effects, color schemes, and intricacy as the visuals continue into Art Nouveau-like styles. Introducing a new face, Sieglinde Sullivan, the girl falls into a stellated lamplit abyss, evocative of Alice falling down the rabbit hole. The video continues to introduce characters while the melodious piano, electric guitar, and lyrics sing about breaking away from the chains of childish fairy tale fears like those of fearing darkness and being swallowed by monsters.

You can stream the debut of Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc on Crunchyroll. Are you hyped for this season of Black Butler? Let us know in the comments what you think about the anime’s latest arc installment!