The Best Funko Shared Exclusive Pop Figures of New York Comic Con 2019

Tonight is the big night for fans to grab Funko‘s NYCC 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures. The vast majority of these coveted Pops will be available online via their respective retailers starting at 9pm PT (12am ET) tonight October 3rd / 4th, and you can use our master list to keep track what’s coming and where. This article, on the other hand, will help you decide about what to go after first.
We’ve singled out a handful of the NYCC shared exclusive Funko Pops that will be released tonight – the ones that will likely sell out first. Below you’ll find the list along with the links and times where they will be available. Again, use our master list above for details on all of the releases.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Pop Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Stan Lee Cameo (Order Here at 12am ET )
- Pop Avengers: Endgame Iron Man (Order on Amazon – most likely at 12am ET – you may need to search for it)
- Pop The Office: Dwight with Bobblehead (Order on Amazon – most likely at 12am ET – you may need to search for it)
- Pop Pixar Up Movie: Kevin and Up House (Order Here at 12am ET)
- Pop Dragon Ball Z: Final Flash Vegeta (Order Here at 12am ET)
- Pop My Hero Academia: Dabi (Order Here at 12am ET)
- Pop My Hero Academia: Hero Killer Stain (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Avatar the Last Airbender: Cabbage Man and Cart (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Dragon Ball Z: Piccolo in Lotus Position (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Stranger Things: Suzie (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Borderlands: Butt Stallion (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Jay and Silent Bob: Bluntman & Chronic 2-Pack (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
- Pop Daria: Daria (Order Here – most likely at 12am ET)
Finally, Pop Dune: Sting as Feyd Rautha made the list because we’ve been told that the thong action on the back of the figure is truly something to behold. That figure will be available here on October 4th at 2pm ET.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.