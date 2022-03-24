New Manga Survey Singles Out the Industry’s Top Series to Date

Manga has been around for ages, but it has never been as big as it is right now. The global market is booming thanks to the industry’s big hits, and it isn’t just Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba leading the charge. When it comes to the best manga of all time, no one knows the market better than Japanese readers, and a massive new poll is singling out which stories they rank as top picks.

The information comes from TV Asahi as the network polled fans last year about the best manga of all time. It was there the survey gathered more than 150,000 answers. Now, the data is being laid out for fans, and it turns out One Piece won the poll by a fair margin (via Animate Times).

More than 33,000 said One Piece was the best manga of all time, and this comes as little surprise. The series has been around for more than 25 years, and it is the highest-selling manga to date. As for second place, the spot went to a more modern title as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba nabbed the crown. The supernatural series brought in just over 29,000 votes.

For those curious about the top ten, third place went to Slam Dunk as the basketball manga is still huge with fans new and old. Detective Conan secured fourth place with Dragon Ball and Attack on Titan following. Naruto ended in seventh place with Haikyuu next in line. And as for the last two spots, Fullmetal Alchemist and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure rounded the top ten.

Of course, the data is out for the top 100 titles, and you can find the full list below. After all, some of the rankings might surprise you…!

One Piece (33,600)

Demon Slayer (29,100)

Slam Dunk (26,700)

Detective Conan (25,400)

Dragon Ball (22,400)

Attack on Titan (21,900)

Naruto (19,800)

Haikyu!! (18,700)

Fullmetal Alchemist (18,500)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (17,100)

Hunter X Hunter (16,200)

Gintama (16,100)

Kingdom (15,200)

World Trigger (11,700)

Doraemon (11,300)

My Hero Academia (10,900)

Yu Yu Hakusho (8,600)

Black Jack (8,200)

Jujutsu Kaisen (8,000)

Natsume’s Book of Friends (7,400)

Glass Mask (7,100)

Fist of the North Star (7,000)

Bleach (6,950)

Touch (6,900)

Phoenix (6,700)

Banana Fish (5,800)

The Rose of Versailles (5,600)

Inuyasha (5,300)

Ashita no Joe (5,100)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (4,950)

Rurouni Kenshin (4,900)

Maison Ikkoku (4,600)

Zatch Bell! (4,400)

The Poe Clan (4,100)

KochiKame (4,080)

Golgo 13 (4,060)

Sazae-san (4,040)

Star of the Giants (4,020)

Astro Boy (4,000)

Golden Kamuy (3,950)

Tokyo Ghoul (3,900)

Dokaben (3,850)

The Quintessential Quintuplets (3,800)

Aim for the Ace! (3,600)

Dobutsu no Oisha-san (3,450)

The Promised Neverland (3,400)

Hajime no Ippo (3,100)

Ushio and Tora (3,000)

Master Keaton (2,900)

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War (2,850)

Assassination Classroom (2,800)

Kuroko’s Basketball (2,750)

Black Butler (2,700)

The Prince of Tennis (2,650)

Haikara-san: Here Comes Miss Modern (2,600)

Candy Candy (2,300)

City Hunter (2,290)

Chainsaw Man (2,260)

Nodame Cantabile (2,230)

Parasyte (2,200)

Urusei Yatsura (2,000)

Card Captor Sakura (1,900)

Kinniku Man (1,850)

Bungo Stray Dogs (1,800)

Fairy Tail (1,790)

Tokimeki Tonight (1,760)

Reborn! (1,730)

Hoshin Engi (1,700)

Cyborg 009 (1,550)

Boys Over Flowers (1,500)

Tetsujin 28-Go (1,300)

H2 (1,250)

Galaxy Express 999 (1,200)

Devilman (1,160)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (1,130)

Oishinbo (1,100)

Abu-san (1,050)

Space Battleship Yamato (1,000)

Basara (990)

Captain (980)

Barbaric Legend (960)

Hikaru no Go (950)

Major (930)

Fire Force (920)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun (900)

Karakuri Circus (890)

Fruits Basket (860)

Kaze no Daichi (830)

Yukan Club (800)

Aria (780)

Berserk (760)

Macaroni Spinach (740)

Princess Knight (720)

Rent-A-Girlfriend (700)

D.Gray-Man (690)

Sket Dance (660)

Captain Tsubasa (630)

Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai (600)

March Comes in Like a Lion (580)



Dr. Stone (560)What do you think about this poll’s results? Do you believe One Piece should have taken the top spot…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.