Billie Eilish Gets Fans Buzzing with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Outfit

Billie Eiilish is one of the biggest singers on the charts these days, and the teenager has gathered a loyal group of fans. Her songs like “Bad Guy” continue to play on Top 40 radio stations around the country, and Eiilish scored some top honors at the MTV Video Music Awards this past week. However, it seems the artist has raised eyebrows for a very different reason as of late.

After all, the anime fandom has questions about her otaku status as she was recently photographed wearing some JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure clothing.

Over on Twitter, the user Goat-Jack pointed out the JoJo reference in a viral message. As you can see below, the photo to left shows off Eiilish as she stands on a white couch. With jean shorts on, the singer is seen wearing a white long-sleeved jacket with a colorful drawing of Dio on it. Of course, fans of JoJo will know the villain given his lead status in the franchise, and fans on Instagram were quick to point out the nod.

IT WASNT ACTUALLY JUST A MEME LMAO SHE FUCKS WITH JOJO LMAO pic.twitter.com/leN1kMNPMG — 「Goat – Jack」 (@itsGoat_) August 28, 2019

After all, Eiilish was in the headlines not long ago for rocking a hairstyle similar to the one Jolyne Kujo rocks. The look, which is also shown in the tweet above, sees the star rocking buns just like Jotaro’s daughter. These two instances have fans asking whether Eiilish is a fan of the anime, but the singer doesn’t seem to be interested.

On Instagram, Eiilish responded to a comment about her JoJo look where she revealed she didn’t even know what it was. At this point, it doesn’t seem like the singer is a fan of any Stands, but there’s a chance one of her stylists might know a thing or two about Dio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.