Black Clover Shares Slick Behind-the-Scenes Looks at its Animation

Despite Black Clover‘s initially rough first impression when the anime adaptation first premiered two years ago, it has become one of the most popular action anime franchises airing today. Demand has pushed the series beyond its initial 51 episode first season that was the plan initially, and much of that demand comes from the anime’s often surprising action scenes.

The series has debut quite a few big moments in the anime thanks to key animations from Tatsuya Yoshihara, and the series has recently shown off some of the awesome behind-the-scenes work that goes into these big moments. The first comes from Yoshihara himself, and features a behind-the-scenes look at the fourth opening theme of the series:

Yoshihara shared a quick rough glimpse at Vanessa and Finral’s big moment in the fourth opening theme sequence, “Guess Who is Back,” which ran during the Seabed Temple arc of the series that rounded out the end of the first season of the series. This was a major turning point for fans of the anime as many of the moments in this arc brought new and old fans into the fold.

One of the biggest highlights is the fight between Asta, Finral, and Vanessa against the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto. In this fight, Asta taps into more of the potential of his anti-magic sword and fans briefly see a devil forming in his aura. Fans also got a cool glimpse of this sequence as well:

Another awesome scene key animated by Tatsuya Yoshihara (𠮷原達矢) from Black Clover #49#ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/Te53tMZ8YM — Evandro ペドロ @IberAnime_Lx (@evandro_pedro96) May 15, 2019

One of the more impressive, but quick action scenes comes from the most recent arc in the series. After Finral and his younger brother’s Langris’ fight comes to an end during the Royal Knights selection tournament, Langris threatens to attack Finral again before the Black Bulls jump in:

Genga and final version comparison of Tatsuya Yoshihara amazing scene from Black Clover #80#ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/gWqfep1uBB — Evandro ペドロ @IberAnime_Lx (@evandro_pedro96) May 15, 2019

With Yoshihara cheekily teasing some sequences in the next episode of the series, all eyes will be on the anime to see what great animated sequences come next. Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.