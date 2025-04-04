Gundam Wing Returns For 30th Anniversary Project

When it comes to the many Gundam series that helped push the Mobile Suit series to new heights, there is a special place for Gundam Wing. The series acted as one of the biggest entry points to the series thanks to Cartoon Network’s Toonami airing the anime in years past. To help celebrate thirty years since anime fans were introduced to the likes of Heero, Duo, Trowa, Chang, and Quatre, a special anniversary project has been unleashed that is giving many Gundam Wing fans quite a bit to think about. Needless to say, if you’re a Gundam fan, it’s time to get back in the robot.

To help celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Bandai Namco Filmworks has revealed new art and established an official X account for the series. In breaking down the big event, the Gundam franchise shared the following statement, “Today marks the launch of a special project celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, a series that first aired on Japanese television on April 7, 1995, and made its North American TV debut in 2000. To commemorate this milestone, a 30th Anniversary Illustration has been unveiled, featuring the protagonists Heero Yuy and Relena Darlian dressed up in elegant attire. Additionally, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Special Website has been launched, serving as a hub for the latest news and merchandise information related to the series, both in Japan and around the world. Stay tuned for more updates!”

Gundam Wing’s Anniversary Extravaganza

Sunrise

On top of this new art, Gundam Wing’s anniversary is promising the following to fans of the beloved mech series, “The storyboards for the first episode of the TV series and the “Endless Waltz Special Edition” will be included in their entirety. Two round-table talks with the show’s star cast are included: the first is with Hikaru Midorikawa (Heero Yuy), Akiko Yajima (Relena Darlian), Takehito Koyasu (Zechs Marquise) and Ryotaro Okiayu (Treize Khushrenada), and the second is with Toshihiko Seki (Duo Maxwell), Shigeru Nakahara (Trowa Barton), Ai Orikasa (Quatre Raberba Winner) and Ryuzou Ishino (Chang Wufei)

This is a three-volume book that contains a large amount of valuable material, including setting materials and interviews with the production staff, and is a fitting product to commemorate the 30th anniversary.”

The Gundam Wing Sequel

New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop is the official sequel to the beloved Gundam series that took Cartoon Network by storm in the year 2000. The novel story sees Heero awoken years in the future, maintaining his youthful appearance while the world around him changed significantly. No anime adaptation of this series has been confirmed but considering Gundam Seed’s success with its recent theatrical return, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Wing could see a resurgence.

Via Official Gundam Website