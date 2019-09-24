Black Clover Resurfaces with Updated Episode Order

Black Clover’s anime has been one of the biggest action anime hits of the last few years. It came out of the gate swinging with an absolutely massive initial 51 episodes scheduled for its first season, and it’s become increasingly clear that the anime won’t be stopping anytime soon. After continuing beyond Episode 51 with its second season, it seems that the anime is gearing up for even more as a new listing for the number of episodes being order has now brought the total to a whopping 115 episodes.

Previously confirming that the series would be planning to run for at least 102 episodes, the scheduled has been updated now that Episode 102 has been officially released. As spotted by UltimateAnimeHero on Reddit, a Japanese programming site for the series is reportedly now listing up to Episode 115.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a few caveats here. For those wondering why the number seems odd, it does not mean the anime is expecting to end with Episode 115. Like the previous update that brought it up to Episode 102, this is most likely just a general update to the schedule that marks it until at least this point. It would be a strange place to bring the anime to an end anyway given that it’s already kicked off the most intense arc of the anime to date.

With the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Licht successfully reviving the souls of the Elves, now Asta and the others have to fight to protect the Clover Kingdom form their former allies. But a break in the episodes would also most likely be welcomed by many fans. Although the anime has greatly impressed fans on special occasions like with Episode 100, this also comes as a sacrifice with the episodes in between. The latest episode, for example, is a recap episode and that’s already beginning to bum fans out.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.