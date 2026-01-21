Evangelion’s New Movie Reveals New Details For Its 2026 Release

Neon Genesis Evangelion remains one of the most legendary anime franchises of all time, and for good reason. The anime series is always in the discussion when it comes to the best anime of all time, and while a new anime show hasn’t been confirmed, NERV and its EVA pilots are returning this year. In 2026, to help celebrate the franchise’s thirtieth anniversary, a new movie is set to land in Japan that will once again take us into the world of mechs and angels. While there are plenty of questions surrounding the anime project, some major new revelations have landed online from Studio Khara itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent update from the current anime studio that helms all things Evangelion, Khara revealed that Asuka will be the star of this short film celebrating Evangelion’s thirtieth anniversary. Here’s what Studio Khara had to say about the upcoming project, “The new short film is being planned and produced as an after-party entertainment for the 30th anniversary event. I hope you enjoy the “Evangelion” world unique to this special screening. By the way, Asuka is the main character. (According to our company president).” The upcoming film will be a part of the “Evangelion: 30+” event, taking place from February 21st to 23rd at Yokohama Arena in Japan.

The Future of Evangelion

Khara

This new short film is far from the only event that Neon Genesis Evangelion is planning for its thirtieth anniversary event, taking place next month. On top of the Asuka-focused original, Evangelion is also planning to unveil a live-action kabuki-themed production to retell the story of the EVA pilots, while also opening a real-world exhibit to focus on the anime franchise. For the original film, Hideaki Anno himself handled the script, planning, and supervision, with Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 director Naoyuki Asano handling directorial duties. It has yet to be revealed which reality this movie will take place in, though there are plenty to choose from within the mind-bending franchise. The movie has a runtime of thirteen minutes, and fingers crossed, it will one day make its way to the small screen.

As for what might lie in wait for the Evangelion franchise outside of the thirtieth anniversary, neither Studio Khara nor creator Hideaki Anno has confirmed if a new series and/or feature-length film are in the works. While Anno has hinted at the idea that something is in the works in the background at Khara, nothing has been made official. Considering the original ending of the first anime series and the subsequent movie series, Rebuild of Evangelion, it will be interesting to see what approach is taken for any future anime adaptations focusing on Shinji Ikari and company. We have to imagine that if a new Evangelion anime project is in the works in the background, this upcoming event will be the perfect place to confirm it.

What do you think of Evangelion’s next project focusing on Asuka Langley? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!