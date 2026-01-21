Netflix Confirms Major Anime Partnership That Might Change The Game Forever

The anime world is becoming a big mover and shaker in the world of streaming. While platforms like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE specialize almost exclusively in the medium, this isn’t stopping other services from dipping their toes into the anime waters. Streamers like Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix all house various anime properties as a part of their libraries and will most likely continue to do so. In a surprising turn, Netflix recently announced that it will be partnering with one of the biggest anime studios in the genre today, potentially giving the streamer a leg-up when it comes to the medium.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it will be partnering with Studio MAPPA to create new projects in the future, while also confirming that the platform will be the exclusive outlet for “original MAPPA-produced anime titles.” As a reminder, MAPPA is responsible for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Hell’s Paradise, Attack on Titan’s Final Season, and many other franchises to recently hit the screen. While this news doesn’t mean that Jujutsu Kaisen season three or Hell’s Paradise season two will be Netflix exclusives moving forward, it might mean that future seasons of both anime might be housed on the platform. Luckily, both MAPPA and Netflix added commentary to the major partnership.

Netflix x MAPPA: The Anime World is Changed Forever

Current MAPPA President, Manabu Otsuka, commented on the partnership that will change the anime streaming game, “We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on MAPPA’s core belief in being an independent studio — both creatively and in business. Japanese animation studios must proactively lead every stage, from understanding global audience needs and developing projects, to reaching viewers and expanding related businesses. MAPPA is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership.”

Joining Otsuka, Netflix’s Vice President of Content in Japan, Kaata Skaamoto, also shared their thoughts, “MAPPA is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression. At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators. By combining MAPPA’s unique approach to anime production with Netflix’s global reach — and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content — we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.”

As was stated in the press release, MAPPA and Netflix previously did have exclusive anime projects released, including Kakegurui Twin and Ranma 1/2. With Jujutsu Kaisen and Hell’s Paradise currently underway with their respective January comebacks, the other big series dropping later this year is the return of Dorohedoro. The bizarre anime was originally a Netflix-streaming exclusive, so the second season being the same wouldn’t be that much of a surprise, especially in lieu of this new partnership.

