Black Clover Shares First Details for the Anime's New Original Arc

✖

Black Clover will be officially kicking off a brand new arc as Asta and the others really get into training for their upcoming battle against the Devils of the Spade Kingdom, and the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has given new details as to what we can expect from this original anime arc. When this original arc was first announced, it was revealed to be tied into the six month span of time that was originally skipped over by series creator Yuki Tabata in the manga. But Tabata will be providing some key points for this new arc.

According to the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as reported by Anime News Network), the next arc will be kicking off with Episode 142 of the series and will be focused on new characters that have been impacted by the Devils in the past.

As teased by the preview for Episode 142 of the series (titled "Those Remaining"), this new arc will feature two brand new characters and others who utterly hate the Devils and want them to be eradicated. These two new characters are Dazuu Tayek (who will be voiced by Himika Akemaya) and Bow Nokde (voiced by Sayaka Kinoshita), and unfortunately there are no details as to how they will be at the center of it all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While these details clue us into what to expect from this new arc, they unfortunately do not specify just how long this arc will last. We have seen the anime experiment with original arcs in the past, but those have only lasted a few episodes a piece. This recent string of original episodes filling in this six month training period are a brand new kind of feel for the anime that had been closely sticking to the manga for the majority of its run thus far (barring the few recap episodes here and there).

The manga is currently setting the steps for the next big battle against the Spade Kingdom, so it might be just a bit longer before we see any of that make it to the anime. With the newest opening theme not giving teases for any of the events in the Spade Kingdom arc, we can also presume that this original arc will be around for a while as well. But what do you think?

Curious to see how this original arc shakes out? What are you hoping to see before the anime introduces the Spade Kingdom in full? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN