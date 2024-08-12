Black Clover: Bus Driver Sparks Backlash for Watching Asta on the Job

Black Clover may not be on the air these days, but don’t you worry about the series. Yuki Tabata has spent nearly a decade with the magical manga, and his latest updates have pushed Asta towards its series finale. While all eyes are on the manga, plenty of fans are coming into Black Clover thanks to its anime. And now, one such fan is making headlines after they were caught binging Black Clover on the job… while driving a bus.

Yeah, you read that right. Driving a bus and watching Black Clover? Talk about dangerous, yikes!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Mexico, TV Azteca reported on the news after police pulled over a public transit vehicle in early August. The bus was asked to pull over after a guest on the bus filmed the driver engaging in some surprising behavior. As you can see below, the driver somehow attached his phone to the steering wheel of the bus so he could watch television while driving. A passenger noticed this setup and began filming before police arrived, and it was there the driver was caught watching Black Clover.

https://twitter.com/DemondNews/status/1821643657147199871?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the news report, the unnamed driver in question was written up for the behavior, so we can only hope they put their phone away ASAP. As you can imagine, driving in public transit is hard enough without being distracted by your phone. There are numerous laws in Mexico against such behavior just as there are in the United States and elsewhere. So no matter how much you love anime, maybe don’t watch it while you are driving, yeah?

If you need to catch up on the Black Clover anime, it is easy enough to do from the safety of your home. You can find the anime on Netflix and Hulu, after all. Black Clover began in October 2017 under Pierrot before wrapping in 2021. Since then, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has premiered on Netflix, and fans fully expect the hit anime to return once Tabata finishes his run with the manga. So for those wanting more info on Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can’t use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can’t use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing’s for sure-Asta will never give up!”

What do you make of this wild Black Clover comeback? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!