Black Clover Manga Returns With Chapters 372, 373

Black Clover has officially returned with two new chapters of the manga this Summer as Chapters 372 and 373 bring it all one step closer to the end. It was first announced last Summer that not only would Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga be starting its final arc, but that it was also revealed to be leaving the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for its final chapters. As fans have seen with the final arc thus far, this means that there are a couple of chapters released on a seasonal schedule working through the final fights against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins.

Black Clover has been working with this new seasonal schedule for the past year, and the past few chapters have showcased how Asta and the Black Bulls are now making headway in these final fights against the Paladins. The series has returned with two new updates this Summer with 20 plus pages for each of the releases, and that means fans can now check out Chapters 372 and 373 of the manga as it makes it one crucial step closer to the grand finale.

How to Read Black Clover Manga

If you wanted to check out Black Clover’s final chapters as they hit in Japan, you can now find the manga with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. They tease the series as such, “Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!”

Black Clover Chapters 372 and 373 specifically work through the final fight between the Paladin Acier Silva as she fights against Noelle. The Silva siblings were thrown into wack after seeing how strong this new version of their mother was, but Noelle was able to quickly bridge the gap thanks to her own Leviathan boosted power. But with the rest of her family coming around through the course of the fight, it’s not long before this fight comes to an end.

This means there are only a few more fights left to settle before Black Clover comes to an end, and it’s likely going to reach that end with an epic climax coming in the next update or so.