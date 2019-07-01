Black Clover Announces New Anime Shorts Series, Theme Songs

Black Clover’s about to enter a whole new era of the anime as it adapts one of the most intense arcs of the series to date as the Asta and the newly designated Royal Knights are going to go up against a sudden invasion of elves. It’s an arc still unraveling in the manga, so this is an interesting situation for the anime as it slowly catches up to the original work.

But with this new arc also comes new opening and ending themes for the series! The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that the series’ newest ending theme, “against all gods.” as performed by m-flo, will debut on July 2nd. The new opening theme, “sky & blue” as performed by GIRLFRIEND, will debut on August 6th.

Along with these new themes, the series will soon stream a new chibi spin-off titled Mgyutto! Black Clover. This series of anime shorts will begin on July and stream on the dTV streaming service in Japan. Fans have had plenty of experience with a chibi look for the series with the special “Petit Clover” segments at the end of each new episode of the anime, but this new short spin-off will feature a much different art style. Check it out in the visual below!

The new opening theme coming in August is certainly an interesting prospect as the series’ previous opening themes have been full of spoilers revealing much of the big battles in the series to come. This makes it an all the more exciting affair for fans as they see what Asta and the others will fight, and it’ll give us a better idea of how far the anime will go for this current arc of the series. The manga seems to be reaching the end of Elf arc soon, so there shouldn’t be a worry about the anime catching up to the manga just yet.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

via Comic Natalie