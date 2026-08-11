My Hero Academia Creator Breaks Silence on Shonen Jump Return After 2 Years

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has officially made his return to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new story after two years, and the creator has opened up about his comeback. My Hero Academia ended its ten year run with Shonen Jump back in 2024, and the franchise has been in the midst of its finale ever since. It wasn’t until this year that the anime adaptation actually wrapped up its own take on the franchise, and has officially said goodbye to it all after all this time.

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Now that My Hero Academia has officially come to an end with both its manga and anime releases, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has returned to Shonen Jump with a brand new Horror story that introduces fans to a whole new kind of world with two new characters at the center of it all. And with the official debut of Quit Laughing, Shijima, Horikoshi has shared a special comment with Shonen Jump to celebrate (as spotted by @Shinuki1992 on X), “I’m so happy to be in Jump! Drawing was so fun! Hope you enjoy it!”

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Manga Debut

Courtesy of Viz Media

Quit Laughing, Shijima is a brand new 60 page one-shot manga release that sees Horikoshi diving further into its Horror elements that fans loved to see in My Hero Academia. After seeing characters like Hero Killer Stain and Tomura Shigaraki in action, it’s great to see the creator flexing those muscles with a new Horror influenced world. Following a young boy who transfers to a school in a seaside city, he gets a crush on the titular Shijima, a girl whose laugh seems to make her the icon of the town. But it’s soon revealed that there’s something much more sinister at hand.

Quit Laughing, Shijima is just a single story, but there is a lot of potential to continue it with more in the future. Shonen Jump often debuts special one-shots from notable creators without the intention of turning them into full serializations in the future, and that could very well be the same case here. But with the way this one-shot ends, it seems like Horikoshi has dropped a hint of a longer story to come should he get the chance to do so in the future. Which would be a pretty quick comeback for the creator after ending just two years ago.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With My Hero Academia’s creator moving on to new projects at last, and the anime itself ending its own run, it seems like it really is the end for the hero franchise. But those involved with the anime are interested in working with Horikoshi again with a new project in the future. Speaking to ComicBook, Bones president Masahiko Minami stated, “If there is an opportunity, myself and Studio BONES would be very interested in bringing the anime to life” when asked about whether or not they’d want to adapt this new Horror story.

We’ve seen anime adaptations for one-shots and other specials in the past for big creators, so it’s not completely outside of the realm of possibility either. It’s a long enough story that it could make for a strong hour long special or OVA release, so My Hero Academia fans might want to keep an eye out for what’s coming next just in case this one-shot comes to life someday.

HT – @Shinuki1992 on X