Bleach Reunites Its Most Classic Duo With New Look Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is fast approaching its grand finale, and a new look has reunited its classic Ichigo and Rukia duo ahead of that final episode. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated return to screens this Summer with its fourth and final season, and now fans are in the beginning of the end for Ichigo and the others in their final fights with Yhwach’s forces. As the anime approaches its grand finale in the coming months, it’s going to go all out to celebrate just how far it’s come.

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Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga originally began with a much bigger focus on the core dynamic between the mysterious Soul Reaper Rukia Kuchiki and the human Ichigo Kurosaki as he was launched into a dangerous new world. But thankfully the franchise has reunited the two on a special magazine cover as part of the overall celebration for the anime’s upcoming finale with special surprises in the magazine planned for their two voice actors as well. Check it out below.

Bleach Finally Reunites Ichigo and Rukia Ahead of Anime’s Final Episode

Courtesy of Shueisha / Anan Magazine

Ichigo and Rukia are gracing the cover of Anan Magazine in Japan, which will be hitting shelves on August 19th. As part of the celebration for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s debut this Summer, the magazine will also be featuring special interviews with original franchise creator Tite Kubo, Ichigo voice actor Masakazu Morita, Rukia voice actor Fumiko Orikasa, director Tomohisa Taguchi and more. But it’s mostly good to see these two sharing any kind of space again as they have largely been separated through all of the battles in the anime when it comes to the final few arcs.

Bleach originally began with Ichigo and Rukia being much closer than they are in the current phase of the series, and that mostly is due to the fact that the gap in power between the two of them just widened to an immense degree. While Rukia has been able to train and power up her own abilities, it’s just not to a level that can compare to how broken Ichigo becomes in the later arcs of the series. He’s taking on godly level opponents now, so Rukia can’t really tag along. She’s got her own enemies to help clear out instead.

What’s Next for Bleach’s 25th Anniversary?

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Bleach has officially kicked off the 25th anniversary celebration of Tite Kubo’s original debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is planning all sorts of new projects to come in the future like art exhibitions, special fan books and more. But this all pales in comparison to the now ongoing anime adaptation as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is closer to the end of its run than ever before with only a few more months slated for its run this Summer.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, so it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. The anime has unfortunately confirmed it will only be running for ten episodes for this final season, and that’s fewer than all of the other seasons before. Now that it’s already a few episodes in as of the time of this writing, the end for it all is more clear than ever before.