Gantz, Inuyashiki Creator Announces Retirement

For years, manga creator Hiroya Oku has been creating series that are far different from many of the other offerings in the medium. Stories like Gantz and Inuyashiki not only highlight the darker side of humanity but also routinely interject major science-fiction elements to highlight the creator’s creativity. With the author currently working on another unique story in the manga world, The Sweet Sixty Princess, it seems that this manga is set to be his last. In a surprising recent interview, Oku has confirmed that he expects his current output to be his last and explains why he came to the decision to retire.

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In a new interview with the outlet Courrier, Hiroya didn’t mince words when it came to his decision to leave the manga world behind him. Stating that he no longer has the energy to draw anymore, the Gantz creator assured the interviewer that he was “fine” with his decision. As the artist states, creating manga takes an “enormous” amount of his mental and physical energy, with Hiroya saying that he no longer has the energy necessary to bring these stories to the page. Set to turn sixty in 2027, The Sweet Sixty Princess will be his “end-of-life” work, though the series has yet to reveal when it will release its final chapter.

What is The Sweet Sixty Princess?

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For those who don’t know, The Sweet Sixty Princess is unlike any other work that Hiroya Oku has produced so far. While Gantz and Inuyashiki focused on science fiction to weave their dark tales, the manga artist’s latest is far from a story filled with aliens and/or life-or-death perils thanks to various monstrosities. Sweet Sixty Princess focuses on a group of sixty year-olds living with one another, with one of them deciding to undergo a radical new medical process. The surgery known as “Neotype 16” completely transforms anyone into a young woman, regardless of age and/or sex, and thus, the series follows one of the household undergoing the process.

Inuyashiki and Gantz would receive anime adaptations, with the latter receiving quite a few different stories on the screen; but nothing has been confirmed regarding Sweet Sixty Princess doing the same. The manga first started late last year in 2025, meaning it might be some time before the series is ever animated, especially considering the story is continuing to this day. For years, Oku’s work has been quite controversial thanks to how it depicts its characters, routinely holding nothing back when it came to sex and violence across the board. Whether the Princess eventually hits the screen or not, the impact left by Hiroya Oyo won’t soon be forgotten whenever the artist officially retires.

Via Courrier