Gundam is Now Streaming Some of Its Biggest Anime For Free

When it comes to reliving some of the biggest stories in the Gundam franchise, there are more than a few ways for anime enthusiasts to jump back into the robot. Making its way to the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix, and more over the years, the legendary mech series will also regularly release its anime via its own methods. Most recently, one of the biggest universes to ever arrive in the Gundam franchise is Gundam Seed, and now, you’ll have the chance to check out the entirety of the original series and its sequel whenever you want.

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While it might not be a streaming service like Hulu or HBO Max, the Gundam International Channel routinely offers quite a few of the franchise’s biggest anime for free. To date, series such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, After War Gundam X, the original Gundam film trilogy, and more have arrived for free on the anime YouTube channel. Now, the channel is offering Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and its sequel, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, for free. Not only are the series releasing all of their episodes, but said installments are remastered with a fresh coat of paint for new viewers. You can check out the original series by clicking here, and the sequel series by clicking here.

Gundam Supremacy, SEED And Otherwise

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For those who might not know, the Gundam SEED franchise has been in the news quite a bit in recent years thanks to its successful theatrical debut. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom was the long-awaited comeback of this universe, hitting the silver screen in 2024 and going on to become the most profitable film of the franchise. While another movie in this universe hasn’t been confirmed, it went to show how popular SEED’s story was in that there was still such a desire to return to this world years following its original finale.

Luckily, even though SEED has nothing planned for the immediate future, the Gundam franchise has plenty on its plate when it comes to the mech universe. At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the anime franchise confirmed that a new anime was in the works that would focus on an entirely new universe. Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO will arrive next year, and rather than focus on the original Universal Century Arc, the upcoming television series will see the mechs taking on extraterrestrials in a wild twist. The new timeline has been referred to as “After Apocalypse,” and next year’s anime will be linked to the upcoming video game, Gundam: Rogue Orbit. With Legendary Pictures also working on a live-action feature-length film of the classic franchise, it seems that the Gundam series simply refuses to die even decades following its initial debut.