Black Clover Introduces Its Own Kind of Sharingan

Black Clover is at it again. As the manga carries on with its final act, all eyes are on Asta as he continues his journey far away from home. After being thrown across the sea to Yami's homeland, fans have seen Asta gain incredible power and make impressive new allies. One of them just so happens to be the shogun of the Sun Country, and now, we have learned the leader wields Black Clover's equivalent of the Sharingan from Naruto.

But of course, they have some big differences. It seems the coincidences are superficial for the most part. But if you love all things shonen, well – it was impossible to overlook the similar features between the two powers.

As you can see in the latest chapter of Black Clover, its new power is known as the Tengentsu. The ability is housed in its user's eye, and much like the Sharingan, it wields incredible power. For one, the Tengentsu is able to perceive motion at any speed so its user can process everything that is happening. We saw this kind of ability in Naruto as the Sharingan allowed the Uchiha to copy techniques as such. But over in Black Clover, the Tengentsu can do much more.

According to the manga, Ryudo Ryuya managed to unlock this impressive power after accumulating a serious amount of magic power. He sacrificed it all to gain the Tengentsu, and the ability has given him more than extra good sight. The shogun can now read minds, access the memories of others, and even assess a person's strength from afar. So while the shogun cannot fight with mana, he can aid others in battle with ease.

Some of these powers may be housed within the Sharingan as Naruto confirmed its final forbidden form unlocks unique abilities. However, at this point in time, we've seen nothing like this in the shonen. Black Clover's Tengentsu is a force of its own. And while its use of tomoe configurations is certainly familiar, the abilities housed within Tengentsu are pretty different from what we have seen from Naruto's bloodline limit.

