Black Clover Finally Gives Asta and Lily a Heart to Heart

Black Clover is setting the stage for the final war for the Clover Kingdom in its final arc, and the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series has finally given Asta and Sister Lily the heart to heart they've been needing since the start of the arc! As part of the big kickoff for the Ultimate Wizard King arc, Asta finally confessed his feelings (for real this time) for Sister Lily. It ended up with him being rejected by her for the first real time since he was a kid, but they have never had the time to fully dive into these emotions thanks to Lucius Zogratis.

Lucius took over Sister Lily's mind and made her his first Paladin, and Lily finally came face to face with Asta again in the Land of the Sun as part of the first major fight of the final arc. It's here that Asta was finally able to save her from this mind control thanks to his mastery of his newest Zetten technique that had learned since landing in the foreign land, and now the two of them have finally been able to open up a little with one another after everything that's happened.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Asta and Sister Lily?

Chapter 350 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Asta deals his Zetten technique to Sister Lily, and thankfully it's confirmed that she was freed from Lucius' power as a result. But she immediately starts to cry as she thinks back on everything terrible she's said to Asta, and everything she's done as a result of becoming one of the Paladins. Through this she even tells Asta about why she ended up at the orphanage in the first place, and it's revealed that she did it to help those being discriminated against for their magic abilities.

As she loses consciousness, she begins to cry more about everything that's happened, but Asta tearfully tells her that it wasn't her fault. This was all Lucius' doing thanks to his terrible magic powers, and as he gets ready for Judgment Day to come, Lucius is only going to be doing worse things from here on out. Now Asta is fueled more than ever to take on what's next and all of the terrible enemies and fights certainly coming his way.

How did you feel about Asta and Sister Lily's tearful reunion?