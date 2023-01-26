Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up for Asta's Toughest Fight Yet

Black Clover is officially wrapping up Asta's final training arc with the first true test of his newest ability, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is setting him up for his toughest fight yet as he will be going up against the brainwashed Sister Lily Paladin. The final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series kicked off with Asta's biggest string of losses yet. Not only did he immediately lose to Lucius Zogratis with their first confrontation at the beginning of the arc, but Sister Lily was taken captive and was completely taken over by Lucius' power.

With Asta then sent to the Land of the Sun and quickly on a path to new power, he was able to get just a bit of extra time in order to master the Zetten technique. But things quickly took a turn for the worst when the brainwashed Sister Lily was one of the Paladins sent to the country to wipe it out before Lucius makes his real move. As the previous chapters saw the Ryuzen Seven struggle against Sister Lily and the others, now it's Asta's turn to take her on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Will Happen in Asta's Fight With Sister Lily?

Chapter 348 of Black Clover sees Asta jumping back into the middle of the battle because he's fully mastered Zetten, the new technique he had been training within in the Land of the Sun. It's revealed that his version of the technique takes his use of anti-magic and fine tunes it to the point where Asta can cut through a spell entirely. After taking down Ichika and the first of the Paladins, the final moments of the chapter see him challenge Sister Lily directly.

Declaring that he will save her, there is a good chance that Asta will be able to save Sister Lily thanks to his new technique. It was revealed that his Zetten cuts through magic entirely, and this might be the only way to sever the brainwashing spell that Lily is currently under. It would serve as a good sign for his eventual rematch with Lucius, and potentially great for the other characters that might be turned into Paladins already.

Do you think Asta will be able to save Sister Lily with his new power? How do you think this fight will play out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!