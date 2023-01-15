Black Clover Promo Readies for New Movie With Series Recap

Black Clover's anime is getting ready to come back in a huge way later this Spring with the debut of the franchise's very first feature film effort, and now a new promo is gearing up for Netflix's release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King by showing off what's happened in the anime to this point! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, and it was announced that the franchise would be coming back for its very first movie with a story not seen in the original manga.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be making its debut around the world with Netflix later this Spring, and the franchise is getting ready for the movie's huge premiere with a special new promo giving fans a heads up about everything that's happened in the anime so far. It can't be a full recap, of course, but it's a cool reminder of just how far Asta has come. You can check out Netflix's special recap promo for Black Clover below:

How to Watch Black Clover's New Movie

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is currently slated to begin streaming with Netflix around the world on March 31st. As for what to expect from the movie's original story not seen during the events of Yuki Tabata's manga series, it's teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are some of your favorite Black Clover anime moments so far? Will you be chgecking out the movie when it comes to Netflix this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!