Black Clover Drops First Details From Clover Kingdom's Final War

Black Clover is gearing up for Judgment Day as the final arc of the series revs up for its main stage, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed the first details about what Asta and the others should expect for the final war for the Clover Kingdom! The Ultimate Wizard King kicked off with a bang as it was revealed that Lucius Zogratis was going to waste no time in making his move after taking control of the Wizard King Julius' body. Quickly defeating Asta in the process, the villain made his declaration that he would be moving forward with Judgment Day in a week's time.

With the brainwashed Sister Lily being defeated at the hands of Asta with the previous chapter of the series, it's thankfully clarified that he was able to temporarily free her from Lucius' mind controlling power. Through this bit of lucidity, she also begins to reveal more of what Lucius has been doing to prepare for Judgment Day while Asta has been in the midst of training with Zetten. With only three days left to go, Lucius has built up a godlike magic for himself.

How is Lucius Preparing for Judgment Day?

Chapter 350 of Black Clover sees Sister Lily explain to Asta and the others that there are three days before the final war for the Clover Kingdom. To get ready, he's been using the bodies of his three other siblings to combine their Body, Blood, and Bone magic to mix with his own Soul magic to increase his own power significantly. Lily confirms that with his power he can now change human minds and bodies any way he wants, and can even create people from nothing.

He now wants to use that power to take control of all the magic in the world, and it really paints a dangerous picture of what he'll be capable of with this final war. He was able to transform Sister Lily into a much stronger fighter that only Asta could defeat before he was boosted with all of these other powers, so it really makes one wonder what the final Paladins he makes will be capable of when Judgment Day truly kicks into high gear.

